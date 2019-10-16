Braund, Carol Mae Age 78 of Camp Douglas

Carol Mae Braund, age 78, of Camp Douglas died on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church (1106 S. Main St.) in Necedah, WI. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon on Friday October 18, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





