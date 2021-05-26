Braedon Haeske’s Arm Bat Help Mauston Defeat Westfied in SCC Baseball Actions

The Mauston Golden Eagles used a strong pitching effort from Braedon Haeske to notch an 8-1 victory over the Westfield Pioneers in South Central Conference baseball action. Haeske pitched a complete game giving up just 1 run scattering 7 hits and walking just one while striking out a pair. Haeske got plenty of offense in the game partially due to himself going 2-2 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Mauston scored 3 runs in the 2nd and 3 runs in the 3rd before tallying single runs in the 4th and 6th. Mauston improves to 8-6 on the season and 5-4 in conference action. Westfield falls to 4-8 and 2-7 in conference action. Mauston closes out their conference slate at Adams-Friendship on Thursday.

