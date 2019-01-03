Bradley, Hugh Age 81 of New Lisbon

Hugh Bradley, age 81, of New Lisbon Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at UW Hospitals in Madison.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, January 6 at the Hare Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Reverend Wendy Ruetten presiding. Burial will take place on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sun Prairie Memory Garden (1147 Clarmar Drive) in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

