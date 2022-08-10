Brad Pfaff wins Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, meets Derrick Van Orden in November
The race for the 3rd Congressional District carries national significance as Democrats fight to maintain their slim majority in the House.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
HS Football Preview – Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM
In tight Assembly races in Green Bay area, Peter Schmidt wins in 6th District; Derek...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Derek Teague leads in the 4th Assembly District; the winner will face incumbent David Steffen. Peter Schmidt wins in the 6th District.
How Tim Michels broke with Republican voting history and prevailed without winning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM
In a shift befitting of the Trump Era, Tim Michels achieved his victory despite narrowly losing metropolitan Milwaukee's WOW counties.
Zobal, Pellegrini-Kast win Local Elections in Midterm Primary
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM
'This race is going to get nasty on both sides': Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson poised for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM
Including spending from the candidates, who are likely to each raise tens of millions of dollars, the race could top $200 million in ad expenditures.
Neither age nor Alzheimer's stops this 89-year-old Wisconsin man from his daily swim...
by Stevens Point Journal on August 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM
Daily walks, swimming and dancing helps George Klimowicz live his best life with Alzheimer's disease. "I've got so much to be happy about," he said.
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, faces Republican U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Mandela Barnes will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a closely watched race for the U.S. Senate.
Eric Toney narrowly defeats Adam Jarchow in GOP primary for attorney general
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM
Eric Toney will face off against Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul for Wisconsin attorney general in November.
'The Power of the River,' a documentary about the Lower Fox River, premieres Aug. 23 and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The film is the second in a trilogy about Wisconsin's geography being produced by Green Bay filmmaker Dan Larson.
