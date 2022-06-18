Bracing for Roe's fall, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's sets June 25 as last day for abortions
The decision aims to prevent situations that would traumatize patients who are at the clinic the day the verdict could come down, one doctor said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Tony Walter's new Ice Bowl book shares stories of legendary Packers game that...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 1:02 AM
Former Press-Gazette sports editor's Ice Bowl book focuses on people in the stands, and some who weren't.
COVID-19 case count decreasing in Wisconsin but still higher than early May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases decreased to less than 1,400 cases a day Friday.
Juneteenth flag raised at Wisconsin Capitol
by Bob Hague on June 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM
Tony Evers raises the Juneteenth flag over the Capitol in Madison. Friday’s brief ceremony marked the third year the Democratic governor has raised the flag to commemorate the last enslaved Black Americans. They were freed in Texas, on June […]
'George Wallace in Wisconsin' recounts how the divisive presidential candidate campaigned...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM
Ben Hubing's new book, 'George Wallace in Wisconsin," recounts the Alabama governor's divisive campaigning here, and the Black community's response.
Local businesses band together to help De Pere entrepreneur who suffered a devastating...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Eight local businesses have come together to support Kelly Schwatz, the owner of Fridge Jerky, after she lost many of her belongings and three pets.
Oconto County streets cleared, but plenty of brush remains after Wednesday night's storm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Power back on in Oconto by late afternoon Thursday, but 1,600 in county still waiting to be hooked up.
Efforts to restore electricity, clean up streets continue; some in Green Bay area could...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM
As storm cleanup continues across northeastern Wisconsin, thousands are without power while neighbors are banding together to help each other cope.
Email from Wisconsin native involved in false elector plot comes under Jan. 6 committee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM
A plan from self-described Wisconsin native and attorney Kenneth Chesebro came under Jan. 6 committee scrutiny Thursday.
