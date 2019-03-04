Boys Basketball SCC All-Conference 1st & 2nd Teams Announced

SCC All-Conference Boys Basketball Team

1st Team All-Conference

Cade Hall – Mauston

Braedyn Quinnell – Adams-Friendship

Dylan Anchor – Wisconsin Dells

Brett Hirst – Wisconsin Dells

Ryan Lois – Wautoma

2nd Team All-Conference

Joe Bauer – Mauston

Kyran Fitzgerald – Mauston

Bryson Funmaker – Wisconsin Dells

Camden Stampfl – Westfield

Alex Hendrickson – Wautoma

South Central Conference Player of the Year Cade hall – Mauston

Source: WRJC.com





