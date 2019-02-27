Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-Finals Scores from Tuesday 2/26

In Division 5

Wonewoc-Center 53 Royall 51 OT

New Lisbon 69 Weston 22 (Holden Rydmark 14 points, John Olson 12pts for New Lisbon)

Hillsboro 63 Alma/Pepin 51

Bangor 80 La Farge 30

In Division 2

New Richmond 66 Tomah 64

In Division 3

Adams-Friendship 49 Viroqua 37

West Salem 62 Arcadia 47 (West Salem plays at Mauston Friday Night)

Division 4

Wisconsin Heights 75 Brookwood 36

Onalaska Luther 82 Cashton 43

Source: WRJC.com





