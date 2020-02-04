Boys Basketball D3 Bracketology

D3 Boys Basketball Bracketology

(These are just Predictions by WRJC Sports Director Mike Baker to give fans an idea of where local teams will fall in the post season)

1.Wisconsin Dells 14-1

BYE

8.Westby 7-8

9.Viroqua 6-8

4.G-E-T 8-6

BYE

5.Black River Falls 9-6

12. Arcadia 1-14

2.Altoona 11-1

BYE

7.West Salem 9-7

10.Adams-Friendship 5-10

3.Mauston 9-5

BYE

6.Elk Mound 8-6

11.Nekoosa 4-10

Source: WRJC.com





