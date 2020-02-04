Boys Basketball Bracketology D4

Division 4 Boys Basketball Bracketology

(These are just predictions from WRJC Sports Director Mike Baker to give fans a look at where teams may fall in the post season)

1.Cuba City 14-0

BYE

8.Necedah 9-5

9.Boscobel 8-6

4.Fennimore 13-3

BYE

5.New Glarus 9-5

12. Brookwood 3-11

2.Darlington 15-1

BYE

7.Mineral Point 7-8

10.Wisconsin Heights 7-7

3.River Ridge 12-3

BYE

6.Lancaster 9-5

11. Belleville 8-6

