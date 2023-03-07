Boys Basketball All-South Central Conference Team

Boys Basketball

 

First Team

Jared Nevar  Wisconsin Dells   SR  Unanimous Selection

Damian Funmaker  Wisconsin Dells  SR

Zander Klaus  Adams-Friendship  SR

Joseph Ascher   Wautoma  JR  Unanimous Selection

Brock Massey  Mauston   JR  Unanimous Selection

 

 

Second Team

Taylor Knetter  Wisconsin Dells  SR

Jack Field Wisconsin Dells  SR

Keyvon Holloway  Adams-Friendship  SR

Carson Armstrong  Wautoma JR

Kash Kangas  Westfield  SR

 

Player of the Year – Brock Massey  Mauston  JR

Source: WRJC.com



