Boys Basketball All-South Central Conference Team

Boys Basketball

First Team

Jared Nevar Wisconsin Dells SR Unanimous Selection

Damian Funmaker Wisconsin Dells SR

Zander Klaus Adams-Friendship SR

Joseph Ascher Wautoma JR Unanimous Selection

Brock Massey Mauston JR Unanimous Selection

Second Team

Taylor Knetter Wisconsin Dells SR

Jack Field Wisconsin Dells SR

Keyvon Holloway Adams-Friendship SR

Carson Armstrong Wautoma JR

Kash Kangas Westfield SR

Player of the Year – Brock Massey Mauston JR

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.