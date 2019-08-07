Boyle Paulson, Patricia “Pat” Age 81 of Mauston

Patricia (Pat) Boyle Paulson, 81 of Mauston.

Pat was reunited with her husband Jim on August 5, 2019. Her stepson Jim Paulson and wife Brenda were with her at the Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse when she passed peacefully.

She was proceeded in death by her parents John Thomas Boyle and Elsie K. (Frank) Boyle, her husband, James N. Paulson, Sister-in-law Norma Lehosky and Brother-in-law Harold Paulson.

She is survived by her nephew John Kaufelt, of Germantown, niece Kathleen Kaufelt of Milwaukee, a step son Jim (Brenda Baker) Paulson, Sister-in-law Mary Ellen Paulson of the Racine Dominican, Brother-in-laws Joe Lehosky of FL, Wilda Paulson of Tomah, Duane and Carol Paulson of Waukesha and Ken and Kathy Paulson of Waukesha.

Pat had many friends in the Mauston, Milwaukee and Arizona. She had been residing at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

Pat graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston. During high school she worked at the soda fountain in Rhodes Pharmacy. She lived in Milwaukee for many years where she proudly worked for AT&T for 32 years and 11 months. After retiring she returned to Mauston. She enjoyed spending her winters in Phoenix AZ.

On occasion, almost any occasion, Pat enjoyed visiting a casino.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), Friday August 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Following Mass a luncheon at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

