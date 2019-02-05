Boy Scouts of America welcomes Wisconsin girls into Scouts BSA, formerly Boy Scouts
On Feb. 1, Boy Scouts of America allowed young women to form Scouts BSA troops. They have the same curriculum as the former Boy Scouts.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
