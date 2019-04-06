Boy Claiming To Be Missing, Kidnapped Teen Was Actually 23-Year-Old Man

D-N-A testing proves Timmothy Pitzen is still missing. A person claiming he was a 14-year-old kidnap victim who was taken in the Wisconsin Dells in 2011 wasn’t who he said he was. Authorities say that man is actually 23-year-old Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio — who was apparently just released from state prison last month. The family says learning that it was a hoax is like reliving the day six-year-old Timmothy went missing. Rini had told police in Sharonville, Ohio he had just managed to escape his abductors and ran across a bridge into Kentucky before seeking help.

