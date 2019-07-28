Boy, 8, dies when father accidentally runs him over with farming equipment
The boy's father accidentally ran over the child with a skid steer loader while doing farm work in Dane. The two were recent immigrants from Nicaragua.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
