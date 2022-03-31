Bowser, William Richard Age 88 of Wisconsin Dells
William Richard Bowser, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in
Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery,
Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at
Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Bill was born February 25, 1934, in Wisconsin Dells to David and Adeline (Kaleas) Bowser. He married Pamela Ruth Harris on December 21, 1965, in Grand Marsh, WI. They were married for 56 years.
Bill is survived by his wife Pamela of WI Dells; sons: Lee (Penny) of Crystal Falls, MI; Dale (Lisa) of WI Dells; David (Nicole Vilwock) of Alvin, WI; grandchildren: Cody Bowser (Elizabeth Collins), Matthew (Grace) Bowser, Danielle (Cordelle), Dawna, Emery, Noah, Renee, Corey & Phoenix; great-grandson Carter; sisters: Bonnie Bowser & Betty Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents David & Adeline Bowser, brother Robert, and sister Barbara.
Bill grew up in Adams County. After serving with the US Army in Germany during the mid 50’s, he went to work in Milwaukee where he worked for 37 years. He lived in Milwaukee before moving his wife and 3 sons to an old farm near West Bend where they lived for 46 years. He had moved in with his son Dale 3 months before his death.
Bill’s main hobby was his huge garden. He did some canning & remodeling on his home, and most all his own car repairs before computerized motors. He loved America and enjoyed traveling, hunting deer, antelope & turkey in Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Canada. Bill served in the Boy Scout Troop in Allenton for 11 years as a co-leader and was a long-time member of the NRA.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
