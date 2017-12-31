Bovee, Paul Lloyd, age 92 of Wis Rapids
Paul Lloyd Bovee, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Plainfield), Wisconsin died Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Plainfield, Wisconsin. Rev. Howard Kruzie will officiate. Interment will be at the Spencer Lake Memorial Park, Waupaca, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at New Life Assembly of God Church.
Paul was born October 31, 1925 in Plainfield, Wisconsin to Lloyd H. and Bernice (Reide) Bovee. He attended a one-room school house that was quarter mile from their home. He married Ora A. Lester on December 20, 1947 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Paul worked at held various jobs throughout his life including Preway in Wisconsin Rapids, farmed, raised mink, raised American Brown Water Spaniels, and became a realtor in 1953. He owned and operated his own agency and sold properties throughout Central Wisconsin.
Following Ora’s passing in 2009, Paul married June Lester on May 21, 2010 in Portage, Wisconsin.
Paul enjoyed musky fishing and won several musky tournaments, and he loved taking care of his dogs.
Paul was a member of New Life Assembly of God for over 60 years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Bernice Bovee; wife, Ora A. Bovee; and an adopted sister, Nellie.
Survivors:
Wife: June Bovee of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Son: John (Mari Anne) Bovee of Plainfield, Wisconsin
Son: Jim (Teresa) Bovee of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Daughter: Jean Bovee of Hastings, Nebraska
Daughter: Jacqueline (John) Petruska of Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Daughter: Julie Bovee of Imperial, Missouri
Son: Joey Bovee of Glennallen, Alaska
Stepchildren: Jeff (Sharon) Biszantz, Dean (Wendy) Lester, Bruce (Kim) Lester, Daron (Pam) Hill
Grandchild: Jimmy Jr., Jacques (Jamie), John III (Maggie), Diamantina, Jason, Tina, Jordan, Josie, Cameron, Jedediah, Lance (Lindsey), Yvonne
Great-Grandchildren: Jaiden, Gavin, Oliver, Zack, Ryan, Peyton, Garrett, Haley, Jack, Cate, Alora, Blaine
11 Step-Grandchildren
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
