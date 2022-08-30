Bourgord, Sona Lou 71 of Rockford and Formerly of Necedah

Sona Lou Bourgord, age 71, of Rockford passed away peacefully Tuesday August 2, 2022. Born in Necedah, on November 1st, 1950 to Vernon & Mabel (Bauer) Bourgord. Loving & kind in all her ways, Sona had a caring nature & giving heart. She worked for 26 years at Nylint Toy Company of Rockford and was a proud member of St. Edwards Church serving on the Ladies Guild. Beloved sister, aunt and dear friend; she will remain forever in our hearts.

She is survived by great nephew, Nicholas (Janet) Bourgord; great great nephew, Aidan Bourgord; siblings, Roger (late Suncha) Bourgourd, Boyd Bourgord and Arlene (late Ray) Austin; numerous nieces & nephews; dear friends, Fr. John McNamara, Noelle Richards and Michael Brackett; caregiver, Sue Hickman; and beloved cat, Baby. She is predeceased by her parents; companion, Doug Mayo; siblings, Victor (Nancy) Bourgord, Arnold (Mary) Bourgord, Sheila (Lloyd) DeMotte, Raynold (Sue) Bourgord, Clyde Bourgord, Charlotte (Neil) Hopper, Donna, Della, Michael & Beula Bourgord; and dear friend, Fr. Anthony Pantyra.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Friday August 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford, with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:30 AM. Cremation rites accorded. Interment at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church.

