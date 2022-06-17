Bottensek, Ethan D. Age 4 of Arkdale

Ethan D. Bottensek, age 4, of Arkdale, Wisconsin tragically passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was born June 25, 2017, to Dan and Krista Bottensek (Housworth).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Father Joseph Redfern will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Ethan’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed through the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

(A link provided on Ethan’s obituary under events. Click on “Watch Event”)

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







