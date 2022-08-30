Border Patrol encounters up because high level of migrants seeking to cross border multiple times

More than half of the encounters in 2021 were Title 42 expulsions. An expert said this means migrants may try multiple times to make an asylum claim. This drives up the number of encounters.

Source: Politifacts.com







