Border Patrol agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is buried with military honors
A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed during a traffic stop in Vermont has been buried with full military honors at a national cemetery in Minneapolis. David Maland was an Air Force veteran who worked security duty at the…
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/20
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2025 at 5:47 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 76 Bangor 34 New Lisbon 48 Necedah 39 (Austin Berndsen 13points for New Lisbon) Hillsboro 72 Brookwood 36 (Miles Ravenscroft career high 37points) Wonewoc-Center 47 Cashton 46 Girls Basketball Mauston 63 Wautoma 27 New […]
Mauston Girls Enter Post-Season on a High Note
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2025 at 5:45 PM
The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles played the last regular season and final conference game of the year Thursday night at home and finished strong with a 63-27 win over the visiting Hornets from Wautoma. Bre Heller led all scorers with 26 points, 14 […]
Royall Clinches Share of SBC Title with Blowout of Bangor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2025 at 5:42 PM
The Royall Panthers Boys basketball team clinched no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by hammering Bangor 76-34 Thursday night. Landon Lipke had a big offensive night scoring 23 points, Carter Uppena scored 13, […]
MAGGIE SENZIG AND BRIDGET TOTZKE EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2025 at 5:38 PM
Bridget Totzke of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club and Maggie Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club havebeen selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this past year. TheKey Award was presented by Kelly Green, Juneau County Farm Bureau, at […]
Learn About History of Mile Bluff Medical Center on February 26th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2025 at 5:37 PM
The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Wednesday, February 26, at 2:00 p.m. for an engaging presentation on the rich history of Mile Bluff Medical Center, presented by Natty Kranz and Jill […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Judge rejects plea deal in 2018 death of 7-year-old boy (MANITOWOC) In Manitowoc County Court, a plea deal was rejected Thursday for Timothy Hauschultz, charged in the death of his 7-year-old grand nephew Ethan Hauschultz. The plea deal would have […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 21, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Bucks returned from the all-star break and knocked off the LA Clippers 116-110. – Bucks forward Bobby Portis was hit with a 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. – Canada won the 4 Nations Faceoff […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Despite controversy in recent years, Assembly passes annual Black History Month resolution (MADISON) In 2019, Democratic sponsors wanted to include Colin Kaepernick in the resolution. Republicans objected because the Wisconsin native and former NFL […]
Bill would impose $5,000 surcharge for convictions related to sex trafficking
by bhague@wrn.com on February 20, 2025 at 9:40 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with state Senator Andre Jacques about his proposal to reintroduce the Human Traff icking Prevention Act.
