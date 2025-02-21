Border Patrol agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is being buried with military honors

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border is scheduled to be buried at a national cemetery in Minneapolis with full military honors. David Maland died Jan. 20. It was…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.