Border agents on horseback used unnecessary force but did not strike Haitian migrants: CBP

Border Patrol agents on horseback did not strike Haitian migrants with reins but did use force, or threats of force, a CBP investigation showed. Four agents will face disciplinary action nearly a year after the viral incident in Del Rio, Texas.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.