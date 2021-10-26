Boppart Headed Back to State For Mauston Cross Country With PR at Colby Sectionals

The MHS Cross Country teams competed at the WIAA sectional meet hosted by Colby High School. 16 teams competed at the sectional meet.. The top two teams as well as the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams would advance to the 2021 WIAA State Cross Country Championships held at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday October 30th.

Junior Eli Boppart raced to the sectional championship winning the 3.1 mile/ 5000 Meter race in a personal best time of 16:10.. Eli became the first MHS boys cross country runner to be a three time WIAA state qualifier. Eli placed 7th at the 2020 WIAA State meet.. The boys team raced to a 4th place finish.. The top five team scores; West Salem 61, GET 94, Altoona 117,MAUSTON 125 and Tomahawk 156. The MHS CC runners placed; Tyler Schwartz 10th 17:34). Josh Ellerman 34th (18:32), Owen Hallwood 36th (18:34), Eli hallwood 44th (18:53), Drake Gosda 45th (19;03) and Joe Hammer 46th( 19:06)

The MHS girls cross country raced to a 10th place finish at the Colby sectional. The girls team was led by senior Elle Horn 30th (21:49) and sophomore Morgan Firlus.32nd ( 21:53). The balance of the MHS girls team placed; Autumn Drinkwine 56th ( 23:04), Alexys Smith 56th (24:16), Roslyn Malacina 73rd (26:38) and Callie Hawkins 74th ( 26:56).

Local Runners in D3 headed to the State meet in Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday include Dylan Powell -Brookwood Boys & Marah Gruen – Royall Girls.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.