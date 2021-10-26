Boppart Headed Back to State For Mauston Cross Country With PR at Colby Sectionals
The MHS Cross Country teams competed at the WIAA sectional meet hosted by Colby High School. 16 teams competed at the sectional meet.. The top two teams as well as the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams would advance to the 2021 WIAA State Cross Country Championships held at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday October 30th.
Junior Eli Boppart raced to the sectional championship winning the 3.1 mile/ 5000 Meter race in a personal best time of 16:10.. Eli became the first MHS boys cross country runner to be a three time WIAA state qualifier. Eli placed 7th at the 2020 WIAA State meet.. The boys team raced to a 4th place finish.. The top five team scores; West Salem 61, GET 94, Altoona 117,MAUSTON 125 and Tomahawk 156. The MHS CC runners placed; Tyler Schwartz 10th 17:34). Josh Ellerman 34th (18:32), Owen Hallwood 36th (18:34), Eli hallwood 44th (18:53), Drake Gosda 45th (19;03) and Joe Hammer 46th( 19:06)
The MHS girls cross country raced to a 10th place finish at the Colby sectional. The girls team was led by senior Elle Horn 30th (21:49) and sophomore Morgan Firlus.32nd ( 21:53). The balance of the MHS girls team placed; Autumn Drinkwine 56th ( 23:04), Alexys Smith 56th (24:16), Roslyn Malacina 73rd (26:38) and Callie Hawkins 74th ( 26:56).
Local Runners in D3 headed to the State meet in Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday include Dylan Powell -Brookwood Boys & Marah Gruen – Royall Girls.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Fact check: Yes, Foxconn deal was largest government incentive package offered to a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler says Rebecca Kleefisch played a key role in the Foxconn deal, "the largest attempted government handout to a foreign company in American history."
-
Rebecca Kleefisch says Republicans need to 'hire mercenaries' to win 2022 race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch told Republicans they needed to "hire mercenaries" and engage in "ballot harvesting" to help her win next year's race for governor.
-
Boppart Headed Back to State For Mauston Cross Country With PR at Colby Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM
-
Conservation Groups Question Fall Crane Hunt Proposal
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM
-
Sparta Stabbing Leaves Two in Critical Condition
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM
-
Mauston Woman Facing Charges after being Pulled Over for Loud Exhaust
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM
-
Belsky, Joseph “Joe”
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM
-
Green Bay School Board approves $292.9 million 2021-22 budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2021 at 2:01 PM
The board of education approved the budget Monday night by a 5-0 vote.
-
Wisconsin Senate Republicans want further review of just-completed election audit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM
Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they were launching a review of a recently completed audit of the 2020 election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.