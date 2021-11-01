Boppart Finishes 2nd in WIAA State Cross Country D2 Meet Royall’s Gruen 7th in D3 Girls

Mauston High School junior, Eli Boppart placed second at the 2021 WIAA State Cross country Championships held at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday October 30th.. There were 152 runners in the boys Division 2 Championship race. Eli’s state runner up finish is the best finish at the WIAA state championships in Mauston boys cross country history .

” It was an exciting race. The competition is incredible plus the course is very challenging. Our plan was to be in the top five runners for the first mile, stay in that group for the second mile then race the last mile and a tenth for the championship. Eli was in 4th place with about 600 meters to the finish and made a big move to pass the runners in front of him to earn the silver medal at state.. As a freshman, Eli wasa 52nd at the state meet, 7th as a sophomore and now 2nd as a junior, Needless to say Eli’s best is getting better. We had a great fan base at the meet- a fire truck/ EMT parade through Mauston. .MHS CC would like to thank everyone for their support.

We would also like to congratulate Royall sophomore Marah Gruen in her outstanding 7th place finish in the girls Division 3 race at the state meet..” commented Coach DeVoe.

Source: WRJC.com







