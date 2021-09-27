Boppart Continues to Shine for Mauston Cross Country

The MHS CC teams traveled to Naga-Wus-Kee county park to compete in the 2021 Pete Neilsen laser relays cross country meet hosted by Kettle Morraine High School on Saturday September 25th…The Laser meet features 25 teams from the Milwaukee /suburban area.. The MHS boys team raced to a strong 4th place finish in their division. Individual Mauston’s Eli Bopart won the boys varsity 5000 meter race. Eli’s time of 16;19 for the 3.1 mile earned him the meet championship. There were 152 runners in the boys varsity race. Eli becomes the first laser champion in Mauston boys cross country history.the girls place2 12th in their division. The girls team was led by senior Elle Horn and sophomore Morgan Firlus.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.