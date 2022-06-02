'Boogaloo’ member sentenced to 4 years on weapons charges
The second of two self-described members of an anti-government extremist group accused in Minnesota of dealing firearm components to informants acting as members of Hamas is headed to prison. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of Hampstead,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 12:52 AM
Green Bay native Amanda Garcia on Wednesday became the first Latina executive director of Casa Alba Melanie.
-
A Kewaunee County supervisor is challenging Kitchens in the Assembly Republican primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Milt Swagel, in his second term on the county board, is running against the four-term incumbent in Kitchens' first primary since he was first elected
-
Bellin Health, Gundersen Health System working toward merger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM
La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are close to agreeing to merge.
-
Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM
Two Republicans running for governor say they don't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.
-
What we know about the Title IX investigation and bomb threats in Kiel, Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM
The investigation in the Kiel Area School District has sparked an onslaught of media attention and safety threats against district schools.
-
Evers raises Progress Pride flag at Capitol and pledges support of LGBTQ community
by Bob Hague on June 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM
At Wednesday’s Pride Month event in Madison, Governor Tony Evers said he’ll continue to stand with Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, and warned of what a Republican governor and state legislature might do. With the rainbow Pride flag […]
-
Guest column: The quirky story of Stuart Stebbings, a De Pere man who once invented...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Stuart Stebbings already gained fame with CheeSweet Candy. But his filters never got the congressional support his senator friend tried to secure.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski on gun violence. 'We can't get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Voters don't go to the polls for another 10 months, but the race for a pivotal Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Liberals Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz have already entered the race to succeed conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
