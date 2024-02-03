Bonnett, John Age 79 of Oxford

JOHN BONNETT, age 79 of Oxford, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Rosebrooke Assisted Living in Adams, WI.

John was born January 16th, 1945, in Portage WI. He was the youngest child born to Bernard Sr. & Agatha (Larson) Bonnett. John attended schools at Davis Corners Grade School and Adams Friendship High School.

When John’s formal education was completed, John stayed home to farm with his dad, Bernard and Grandpa, Abe Bonnett. He continued farming until his late 60’s and lived his entire life on the original family farm located in the Town of Jackson, Adams County.

John was involved in Peppy Pals 4-H club for many years. He also helped his Granddad, Abe, show cattle at the local County fairs and many other County Fairs in the surrounding area.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. & Agatha Bonnett. His sister, Anna (Edwin) Wampler and older brother, Bernard Bonnett Jr. (Norma) Bonnett. A nephew, Preston Wampler and Great nephew, James Wampler.

John is survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) (Eleanor) Bonnett; nephews: Cory Bonnett, Aaron (Tania) Bonnett, Phillip Wampler, Perry & Debra Wampler, Peter & Linda Wampler, Paul Wampler, Penn Wampler, Patricia & Jon Thome; and Pamela Cook. John is further survived by several great nieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9th at the Davis Corners Cemetery. Pastor Marci Nichols will officiate.

