Bonner Steiner, Ruby Cecilia Age 93 of Mauston

Ruby Cecilia Bonner Steiner, age 93, of Mauston, Wi, died on November 27,2018 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (401 Mansion St) in Mauston, on Friday, December 7th, 2018 at 11:30 am with visitation at the church from 9:30am until the time of service. Burial to follow at St Patrick’s cemetery. Fr. John Potaczek presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Revelent radio, or for masses for the intention of family and friends of the Steiner- Bonner family. The Hare Funeral of New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com