Bone-Chilling Cold To Follow Wisconsin Snow Event

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the extreme cold weather which has hit the Upper Midwest will remain in the picture until next week, at least. Many events are being canceled. The meteorologists are warning of wind chill factors reaching 40-to-50 degrees below zero. People who are outside in weather like this can suffer frostbite in just a matter of minutes if they leave their skin exposed to the conditions. Most of the state of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory.

Source: WRJC.com





