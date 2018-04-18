Bon-Ton stores to enter liquidation after bankruptcy sale

Efforts to save the parent company of Boston Store and Younkers have run out. The Bon-Ton company has announced that two liquidators were the winning bidders at a bankruptcy auction that was held Monday and Tuesday. Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group are buying the assets for $775 million. A previous bid from a […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.