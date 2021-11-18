BOM Donates $10,000 to Guardians of Lake Decorah
Lake Decorah is about to get a whole lot healthier! Bank of Mauston donated $10,000 towards Guardians of Lake Decorah’s (GOLD) purchase of an Eco Harvester. The machine will help provide immediate water quality benefits while still working towards long-term solutions. Check out Guardians of Lake Decorah-GOLD Facebook Page for more information!
Source: WRJC.com
Evers vetoes Republican redistricting plans, sending maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republican-drawn election maps Thursday, setting the stage for courts to draw Wisconsin's districts.
Massive warehouse in Lawrence goes to town board with an unanswered question: Who's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 8:49 PM
Lawrence residents had many questions about a 2.9 million-square-foot warehouse proposed on Freedom Road.
Green Bay Police have one person in custody after SWAT team called to east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM
Residents in a one-block radius were told to shelter in their basement or an interior area of their residence.
Lofquist, Charles M. Age 63 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court won't review Steven Avery's case as he fights conviction for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing Teresa Halbach in 2005.
City of Tomah Notices Overinflated Budget Amounts
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Four Wisconsin National Guardsmen went to Afghanistan together. All returned home safely....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM
As America increasingly leans on the Guard, leaders haven't kept pace with the mental health burden facing soldiers.
Holiday cheer is here: Season kicks off with 10 festive events happening this week in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM
From lighting ceremonies to the Green Bay Holiday Parade to the first Polar Express Train Rides, there's no shortage of festive events this week.
