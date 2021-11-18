BOM Donates $10,000 to Guardians of Lake Decorah

Lake Decorah is about to get a whole lot healthier! Bank of Mauston donated $10,000 towards Guardians of Lake Decorah’s (GOLD) purchase of an Eco Harvester. The machine will help provide immediate water quality benefits while still working towards long-term solutions. Check out Guardians of Lake Decorah-GOLD Facebook Page for more information!

Source: WRJC.com







