Bolton’s Book Singles Out Wisconsin US Senator Ron Johnson

President Trump’s former national security advisor mentions Wisconsin U-S Senator Ron Johnson in his new book. John Bolton says Johnson was at a May 23rd meeting where Bolton claims the president railed about Ukraine trying to destroy him. Johnson’s office has referred reporters back to an October statement where the Wisconsin Republican said he didn’t recall any meeting where there was talk of a quid pro quo.

