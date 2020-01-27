Bolton manuscript offers different account from Sen. Ron Johnson's of Ukraine discussions with Trump
A New York Times report on a book manuscript by former Trump official John Bolton revisits a presidential meeting on Ukraine attended by Ron Johnson.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- CDC testing 5 Wisconsinites for deadly coronavirus due to symptoms, travel history26 mins ago
- Bolton manuscript offers different account from Sen. Ron Johnson’s of Ukraine discus...1 hour ago
- Wausau police shooting: Man killed by officers faced court charges; deputy shot another ma...1 hour ago
- Auxiliary donation improves security3 hours ago
- American Family Insurance Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour3 hours ago
- Senate Passes Dyslexia Bill3 hours ago
- ‘Gut Check Time’ – Baldwin says Bolton should testify in Senate impeachment trial4 hours ago
- Evers signs executive order to form ‘nonpartisan’ redistricting commission5 hours ago
- Top ranked Badger women’s hockey sweeps rival Gophers19 hours ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment3 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.