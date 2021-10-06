Bollig, Elaine M. Age 84 of Mauston

Elaine M. Bollig, age 84 of Mauston passed away peacefully on Sunday October 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Elroy, Wisconsin on April 1, 1937 to Lester and Alice (Nelson) Skailand. Elaine grew up in Elroy enjoying the nuances of small town life. On June 16th, 1955 she married Bernard Hillyer. To this union was born Bret and Julie. On July 4th 1964 she married Joseph Bollig at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. To this union was born Katherine and Donald.

Elaine worked in a canning factory and a shoe factory in Milwaukee. Later she worked for Whistling Wings Golf Course in Necedah. Elaine and Joseph founded Joe Bollig Excavating and Logging in Germantown Township, rural Mauston in the 1960s. Later it became Joseph Bollig and Sons Excavating and Logging. Elaine worked in the office for many years.

Elaine was a homemaker, and member of the Rachel Circle at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Survivors include one brother Donald (Judy Sebranek) of Salem, WI, three sisters Marlene, (Leroy Weber) of Janesville, Betty (James Wojtowicz) of Elroy, Joan Brown of Beloit, WI, three children Bret Hillyer (Marykay Beranek) of Mauston, Katherine Buswell (Craig) of Kendall, Donald Bollig (Katrina Beller) of Mauston, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents, four brothers Thomas, Kenny, Lloyd and Jerry. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Julie Norton and brother-in-law Mike Brown.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

Source: WRJC.com







