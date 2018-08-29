BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR WONEWOC

Effective immediately, all residents of the Village of Wonewoc are being advised to boil water before using until further notice. This is as a precautionary measure due to the recent flooding. There was no loss of pressure in the system, but the safety of our residents is of utmost importance. Residents will be informed when this order is lifted.

If there are any questions, please call the Village Hall at (608) 464-3114.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.