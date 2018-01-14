Bogseth, Alice J., age 84 of Adams

Alice J. Bogseth, age 84, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, January 8, 2018, at Riverview Hospital in

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Alice was born August 16, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Marie (Piast) Jacobsen.

She graduated from Austin High in Chicago.

Alice married Harold J. Bogseth on August 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1971, they moved to Cottonville. Harold preceded Alice in death in 1981. She later moved to Mesa, Arizona and in 2006, she moved back to Wisconsin.

Alice worked as a CNA at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Elmhurst, Illinois), Central Dupage Hospital (Winfield, Illinois) and Moundview Memorial Hospital in Friendship. While living in Arizona she provided at home health care and was a cashier at Wal-Mart.

She loved cooking, baking, crocheting, telling stories and spending time with her friends and her family.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Marie Jacobsen; husband, Harold Bogseth; son-in-law, Merlin Winchester; daughters-in-law, Kim & Sherri Bogseth, sister, Ella (Marvin) Bogseth; brothers, Robert Jacobsen & Richard Jacobsen and infant sister, Marie Jacobsen.

Survivors:

Daughter: Sue (Les) Roeder of Watertown, Wisconsin

Daughter: Marie (Jim) Fitzsimmons of Mesa, Arizona

Son: Roy (Judy Alderman) Bogseth of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Son: Wally (Paty Nelson) Bogseth of Greenwood, Wisconsin

Son: Robert Bogseth of Adams, Wisconsin

Grandson: Tyler Bogseth of Adams, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Taylor Bogseth of Adams, Wisconsin

Grandson: Michael (Susan) Fitzsimmons of Las Vegas, Nevada

Granddaughter: Katie Fitzsimmons of Mesa, Arizona

Granddaughter: Jenny (Andy) Logan of Phoenix, Arizona

Granddaughter: Jacci Bogseth of Friendship, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Wendy (Anthony) Scarpinato of Virginia

Granddaughter: Heather (Cedric) David of Pennsylvania

Granddaughter: Tonia Bogseth of Washington

Granddaughter: Andrea Bogseth of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Aron (Larry) Jones of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Grandson: Dustin Bogseth of Stanley, Wisconsin

Grandson: Dylan Bogseth of Greenwood, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Brooklynne Bogseth of Greenwood, Wisconsin

9 great-grandchildren

Brother: Walter (Linda) Jacobsen of Colgate, Wisconsin

Sister: Merle (Roger) Kemps of Illinois

Sister: Margaret Campbell of Alabama

Further survived by many nieces and nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.