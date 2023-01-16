Boettcher, Kristine A. Age 66 of Adams County

Kristine A. Boettcher, age 66, passed away at the facility where she resided on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Connell’s Cedar Shack , 2248 State Road 13, Adams, WI. Pastor Mark Hunter will then officiate.

Kris was born July 19, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She lived in Milwaukee till moved to Grand Marsh, where she stayed with her mother and step-father. She later lived at the nursing home for 10 years before her passing.

Kris was a member of the Grand Marsh Congregational UUC Church.

Kris enjoyed doing crafts, especially crocheting, and loved horses. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife (deer, birds, rabbits, and squirrels) from her window. She was a big fan of smiley faces and of Snoopy from Charlie Brown.

Kris was preceded in death by her father, Robert Boettcher; mother, Shirley (Boettcher) Wohlfert; step-father, Harold Wohlfert.

She is survived by her brother, Karl (Toni) Boettcher; cousins: Judy and Mark Boettcher; and by many friends.

Kris was very much loved and will be missed by many.

