Boer, John James Age 85 of Arkdale

John James Boer, age 85, of Arkdale, Wisconsin died Monday, January 28, 2019 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Janet Ruark will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery, Town of Easton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

John was born May 11, 1933 in Adams, Wisconsin to John M. and Hazel (Bisbee) Boer. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951. John married Jane Reichhoff on November 8, 1952 in Adams, Wisconsin. The couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage. John spent his working life providing service to the citizens of Adams and Friendship. Serving as Friendship Village Engineer and later operating highway equipment for the Adams County Highway Department. It’s almost impossible to look around Adams and Friendship without seeing something John worked on, built, or maintained.

John enjoyed carpentry, gardening, tending to his vineyard of grapes and orchard of fruit trees, driving his tractor around his land, working on his sawmill, fishing, and camping. He built or remodeled all of the homes John and Jane had lived in. He especially enjoyed his new best friend, Cat, an orange feline who followed him everywhere.

John was a member of Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Quincy Masonic Lodge #71, the Scottish Rite and Zor Shriners, and Master Mason.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Boer; brother, Donald Boer; sister, Betty Rose; sister, Doris Collins – who passed just hours before him; brother-in-law, Ken Collins; brother, Roger Boer; Brother-in-law, Robert Hayes, Robert Kunkel; sister-in-law, Agnes Reichhoff; sister-in-law, Blanche Smith; and in-laws, June and Herb Gulrud.

Survivors:

Wife: Jane Boer of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Son: John A. (Pat) Boer of Rexford, Montana

Daughter: Wanda (Dennis) Hoefle of Madison, Wisconsin

Daughter: Denise (Dennis) Cochrane of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Karen (Todd Winstrom) Boer of Madison, Wisconsin

Sister: Isabel Bilodeau of Bradenton, Florida

Brother-in-law: Robert Rose of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Shirley Hayes of Dalton, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Shirley Kunkel of Janesville, Wisconsin

Brother-in-law: William (Ellen) Reichhoff of Mission, Texas

In-laws: Rose (Victor) Baumel of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Kara (Morgan) Haynes

Grandchild: Christopher Boer

Grandchild: Alex (Samantha Fletcher) Boer

Grandchild: Jeremy Hoefle

Grandchild: Joshua Hoefle

Grandchild: Dennis (Mary) Cochrane

Grandchild: Machelle Murname

Grandchild: Holly (Greg) Cochrane

12 Great-grandchildren

2 Great-great-grandchildren

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.