Boer, John James Age 85 of Arkdale
John was born May 11, 1933 in Adams, Wisconsin to John M. and Hazel (Bisbee) Boer. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951. John married Jane Reichhoff on November 8, 1952 in Adams, Wisconsin. The couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage. John spent his working life providing service to the citizens of Adams and Friendship. Serving as Friendship Village Engineer and later operating highway equipment for the Adams County Highway Department. It’s almost impossible to look around Adams and Friendship without seeing something John worked on, built, or maintained.
John enjoyed carpentry, gardening, tending to his vineyard of grapes and orchard of fruit trees, driving his tractor around his land, working on his sawmill, fishing, and camping. He built or remodeled all of the homes John and Jane had lived in. He especially enjoyed his new best friend, Cat, an orange feline who followed him everywhere.
John was a member of Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Quincy Masonic Lodge #71, the Scottish Rite and Zor Shriners, and Master Mason.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Boer; brother, Donald Boer; sister, Betty Rose; sister, Doris Collins – who passed just hours before him; brother-in-law, Ken Collins; brother, Roger Boer; Brother-in-law, Robert Hayes, Robert Kunkel; sister-in-law, Agnes Reichhoff; sister-in-law, Blanche Smith; and in-laws, June and Herb Gulrud.
Survivors:
Wife: Jane Boer of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Son: John A. (Pat) Boer of Rexford, Montana
Daughter: Wanda (Dennis) Hoefle of Madison, Wisconsin
Daughter: Denise (Dennis) Cochrane of Adams, Wisconsin
Daughter: Karen (Todd Winstrom) Boer of Madison, Wisconsin
Sister: Isabel Bilodeau of Bradenton, Florida
Brother-in-law: Robert Rose of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Shirley Hayes of Dalton, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Shirley Kunkel of Janesville, Wisconsin
Brother-in-law: William (Ellen) Reichhoff of Mission, Texas
In-laws: Rose (Victor) Baumel of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Kara (Morgan) Haynes
Grandchild: Christopher Boer
Grandchild: Alex (Samantha Fletcher) Boer
Grandchild: Jeremy Hoefle
Grandchild: Joshua Hoefle
Grandchild: Dennis (Mary) Cochrane
Grandchild: Machelle Murname
Grandchild: Holly (Greg) Cochrane
12 Great-grandchildren
2 Great-great-grandchildren
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
