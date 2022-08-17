Bob Good – Bob Good makes misleading comments about 'army' of IRS agents
“Democrats are voting to add an army of 87,000 IRS agents who will target middle class taxpayers and conduct at least 1 million more audits each year. ”
Source: Politifacts.com
Doctors say Wisconsin's abortion ban is making them delay or deny care in high-risk...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM
Wisconsin's abortion law prompts doctors to question not just what is medically needed when a pregnancy turns dangerous, but what lawyers will think.
Hillsboro School District has Perfect Audit
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM
MBMC Blood Drive Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Wisconsin Tuition Promise To Help Underserved Students Get Degree
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Sauk County Sheriff Releases Name Of Rock Springs Man Found Dead Last Week
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Tomah VA Officials: Any Veteran Exposed To Burn Pits Can Get Free Check
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM
HS Football Team Preview – Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Brown County supervisors expected to vote on proposal to continue a 0.5% county sales tax...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM
The 0.5% county sales tax is scheduled to sunset at the end of 2023; this proposal would keep a tax to 2037.
OSHA investigating worker death at Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday evening.
