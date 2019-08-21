Boats Collide In Mississippi River Side Channel — 1 Person Dead

A boater who refused medical treatment after a weekend boat crash has died. The accident happened Saturday in a side-channel of the Mississippi River near La Crosse. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Scott Halvorson said his injuries were only minor the day of the accident, but he was admitted to a hospital the next day and died Monday. The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Source: WRJC.com





