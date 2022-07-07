Board lifts ban on guns in Kenosha County-owned buildings

Kenosha County supervisors have voted to oppose new gun restrictions and lift a ban on firearms in county buildings. The vote comes a day after the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured in neighboring Illinois…

