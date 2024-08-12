Bloomer, Michael G Age 65 of Necedah

Michael G. Bloomer Jr., known affectionately to friends and family as Mike, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2024, due to complications from cardiac stenosis. Born on January 29, 1959, in Fairfax, VA, Mike’s life journey of 65 years was marked by an unwavering dedication to his loved ones, a passion for the outdoors, and an earnest commitment to his community in Necedah, WI, where he spent his final moments surrounded by the warmth of family.

Mike’s early years in Virginia set the stage for a life rich in love and adventure. His youthful spirit was a beacon that continued to shine brightly as he ventured into the world, eventually laying roots in Wisconsin. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Julie L. Bloomer, and together they built a family founded on the principles of kindness, laughter, and resilience. His role as a father to Amanda Bloomer, Joseph (Katie) Bloomer, and Andrea Smith, his step-daughter, was one he cherished deeply, and his love was a guiding force in their lives.

He was the proud brother to Charlie (Vicky) Bloomer, Lorrie (Dave) Fox, Tim (Linda) Bloomer, Shan (Jessica) Bloomer, and Shawn Bloomer, all of whom shared countless memories filled with joy and camaraderie. He is further survived by brothers-in-law Jim (Connie) Peasley, Louie (Cindy) Peasley, Steve (Sue) Peasley, Sisters-in-law Debbie Peasley and Karen Neal, Linda (Jeff) Vavrin, Sue (Ray) Pruitt and Kathi (Hal) Rasmussen. Mike was also a doting grandfather, his heart brimming with pride for Jayden, Charolette, Emma Bloomer, and Greyson Kacmar. His legacy as a family man will be carried on through the stories and values he instilled in each of them. He is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews, who will continue to honor his memory by living the lessons he taught through his own example of integrity and strength.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael G. Bloomer Sr. and Barbara J. Bloomer, and his brothers Danny and Larry Bloomer, Mother and Father-in-law Louis (Mary) Peasley, and brothers-in-law Dave Peasley, Rich Peasley and Joseph Peasley.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike found solace and joy in nature. Hunting, fishing, and UTV riding were not just hobbies but a testament to his appreciation for life’s simple pleasures and the beauty of the wilderness. In his younger years he was an avid Eagle Scout. His reverence for the natural world was infectious, and he was always ready to share a story or two about his latest adventure in the great outdoors.

Mike’s commitment to service was evident through his active involvement with the Necedah Lions Club. His contributions to the club were numerous, and his efforts helped foster a sense of unity and support within the community. His generous spirit and willingness to lend a hand were hallmarks of his character, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched.

As we bid farewell to Mike, we celebrate a life lived with purpose and joy. His laughter, which echoed through the halls of every gathering, will resonate with us forever. Mike’s unwavering love for his family, his passion for the outdoors, and his dedication to his community will continue to inspire those who knew him. His was a life that exemplified the virtues of compassion, loyalty, and friendship.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Mike Bloomer Jr. will be deeply missed but never forgotten, as his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were privileged to know him. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace, and we hold tight to the memories that will forever be a source of strength and solace.

As we say goodbye to a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, let us honor Mike’s memory by emulating his kindness, his laughter, and his zest for life. In every ripple of the lakes he loved, in every rustle of the leaves during a quiet hunt, and in every act of service to our neighbors, his legacy will endure. Rest in peace, Mike; your journey here has ended, but your story continues within us.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Chaplin Michael Amberg presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

