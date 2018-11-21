Bloomberg report: Foxconn to cut costs and workforce

A new report says Foxconn Technology Group is looking to cut back on costs and labor as profits fall for the tech giant. A report from Bloomberg says the company is planning to cut $2.9 billion in expenses and 10 percent of its non-technical workforce as international demand for the iPhone starts to slip. Apple’s […]

