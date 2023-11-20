Blood drive to be held Dec 7.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s will be hosting a blood drive for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin on Thursday, December 7. The blood drive will run from 12:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. in the community conference room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

Individuals who wish to give blood can sign up online by visiting the events tab of the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Facebook page. Those interested can also register by calling (608) 489-8126. Walk-ins are welcome.

Source: WRJC.com







