Blood donors urged to donate amid blood crisis

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, the blood supplier for Mile Bluff Medical Center and other hospitals, has declared an emergency need for blood donations.

“The blood supply has reached crisis proportions,” said Versiti Chief Medical Officer, Tom Abshire, MD. “The unprecedented shift in the environment has created the ‘perfect storm’ resulting in a national blood shortage. This impacts local communities. The blood shortage means we are currently unable to provide our hospital partners with the usual supply of blood products. Patient lives could be at risk, particularly if trauma situations occur, if we are not able to maintain an adequate blood supply.”

Versiti indicates that since the start of COVID-19 in March, nearly 600 of their blood drives have been canceled statewide with many schools, businesses, and churches unable to hold drives. This has resulted in a loss of 15,000 blood donations.

In addition to blood drives canceled, stay-at-home orders have contributed to a drop in donation appointments, and the hospitals which initially canceled procedures, recently ramped up patient care quickly, including elective surgeries. With the summer, trauma cases have also been on the rise. These events have contributed to the blood shortage crisis at hand.

Save lives. Donate Blood.

Do your part to help meet the need for blood by making a donation on Thursday, June 25 at Olson Middle School in Mauston. The drive will be held in the gymnasium from 9 am to 2 pm. Anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO.

All blood types are needed. As always there is a particular need for O negative blood – the universal blood type used in trauma situations.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19 response. They have implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures and requires all employees to wear face coverings. All donors are asked to bring their own face covering if they have one.

Physical distancing is also being practiced, and all donors will be screened and temperatures checked before entering the drive.

Make a blood donation on Thursday, June 25 at Olson Middle School in Mauston and help meet the critical need for blood. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.