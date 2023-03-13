Bloggers – Post about ‘The View’ and Kyle Rittenhouse is satire; there is no lawsuit settlement
“‘The View’ settles with the Rittenhouses for $22 million and a formal apology.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Republicans blocked a meningitis vaccine requirement for 7th graders. What's behind the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM
The blocked rules would have required meningitis shots for 7th and 12th graders, required proof of previous chickenpox to avoid mandatory vaccination.
Scammers are targeting FoodShare recipients. Here's how to protect your benefits.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM
Scammers are using fake texts to steal food stamp benefits. What to know.
Klein, John Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM
Schlachter, Dorothy M. Age 90 formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Brooks, Alice M. Age 93 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Mauston Alumni Taylor Finger to Give Wildlife Presentation at Mauston High School
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM
Green Bay School Board names Claude Tiller the district's new superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM
At a special board meeting Monday night, the school board will vote to make the official job offer to Tiller.
Lac du Flambeau tribe to reopen barricaded roads in northern Wisconsin as temporary...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM
The barricaded roads will reopen for 90 days while the tribe and town officials negotiate a more permanent resolution.
How this couple found their dream home: The historic mansion of paper magnate D.C. Everest
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Courtney Olson and Felix Gallo fell in love with Wausau's D.C. Everest estate, a 'Mediterranean villa that's been dropped in the middle of Wisconsin.'
