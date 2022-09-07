Bloggers – Claim that Musk will supply hypersonic jet for Ukrainian war effort lacks substance
“The U.S. & Elon Musk reveal new hypersonic jet to help Ukraine.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Waukesha judge bars election clerks from filling in witness information on absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 11:10 PM
The ruling is in a lawsuit supported by Republicans pushing for tighter voting rules in the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.
New Omicron-specific booster shots are available in Wisconsin. Here's what you should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 11:07 PM
Anyone over the age of 12 who had their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago is eligible for the new, Omicron-specific shots.
Not every Packers fan in Wisconsin can watch all the games, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Be careful what you share about students on social media, says BBB
by Raymond Neupert on September 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Kids are heading back to school, and while parents might be very proud, be careful with what you’re posting online. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says viral posts like having your child hold up a sign on their first day could […]
Oath Keepers data leak includes Wisconsin elected officials, law enforcement personnel on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 609 people in Wisconsin on leaked membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers.
Culver's online shop is now here to stay — and it has cheese curd socks, clothes, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Culver's online shop carries cheese curd crew socks, T-shirts, a Curdis (aka Culver's mascot) plush toy, and more.
DHS expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has expanded the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard “The change today is that we are comfortable that […]
Danowski, Michael John Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM
Ron Johnson won't support same-sex marriage bill in its current form, says 2015 Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he would not support the Respect for Marriage Act in its current form and questioned the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
