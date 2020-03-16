Blog Recap: Coronavirus updates from around Wisconsin Friday (3/13) through Sunday (3/15)
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Delaying Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary amid coronavirus pandemic would be...34 mins ago
- Mauston Athletic Director Message about Upcoming Spring Sports Cancellations/Postponements60 mins ago
- Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: McMillan Library to close for at least two weeks; Ne...1 hour ago
- Mauston Food Pantry Plans to remain OPEN but with Stricter Guidelines1 hour ago
- Here’s a running list of Wisconsin campuses affected by coronavirus. Send us your qu...3 hours ago
- List of Area COVID-19 Related Cancellations or Postponements3 hours ago
- UW-Madison Vet Care Closes After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-196 hours ago
- Ag in the Classroom Partnership Offers ‘MORE for Ag’ Grants to Teachers6 hours ago
- Sunday: DHS confirms 33 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin21 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists Announced in Walworth County2 days ago
- DHS reports 27 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Saturday2 days ago
- Elections Commission urges absentee voting amid Coronavirus concerns2 days ago
