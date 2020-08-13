Blank says UW-Madison faces ‘financial crisis’

The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says the state’s flagship campus is “in a real financial crisis.” Chancellor Rebecca Blank blames the challenging situation the school faces as the fall semester approaches on the coronavirus pandemic. Blank told the Rotary Club of Madison that how bad things will get depends on factors like students […]

