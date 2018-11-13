Black Youth Summit Teaches Students To “Know Your Worth”

Middle and high school students attending last weekend’s Black Youth Summit in La Crosse heard eight featured presentations. The black, bi-racial and multi-racial students heard talks on knowing their worth and understanding money. Discussions focused on leadership and social issues. While some elementary students attended the Saturday session, they have their own summit in the spring.

